Alphabet (GOOGL) Given Media Impact Score of 0.17

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news impact score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Nomura restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.30.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $767.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

