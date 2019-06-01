Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of ALIM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,587. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

