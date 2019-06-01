Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.85.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

