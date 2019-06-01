Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Coverage Initiated at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALDR. ValuEngine upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $26,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $162,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 178.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 219,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

