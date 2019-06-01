Alchemint Standards (SDS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,007.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $353,491.00 and approximately $7,007.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00385626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.02241747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00161259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

