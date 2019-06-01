Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $191,000 Holdings in Dean Foods Co (DF)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,802 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dean Foods were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dean Foods by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,591,078 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dean Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

DF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Dean Foods Co has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Co will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

