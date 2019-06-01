Aegeus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,959.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Aegeus has a total market capitalization of $91,931.00 and approximately $4,959.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aegeus has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aegeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00385425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.02212728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00160734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 36,880,050 coins and its circulating supply is 31,855,457 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

