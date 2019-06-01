Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 106.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $106,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $49,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,690 shares in the company, valued at $444,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

CALM opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.28. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

