Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 374,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 182.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $9.64 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

