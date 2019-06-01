Actinium Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $148,030.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 10,907,650 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

