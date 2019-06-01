AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Trading Down 6%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,011,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,005,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
ACRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $204.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.16.
In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $56,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.8% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 498,664 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.
