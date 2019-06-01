Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 196.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,271 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

RRD opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/acadian-asset-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-rr-donnelley-sons-co-rrd.html.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.