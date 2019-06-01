Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,966 Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

Ubiquiti Networks stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $174.95. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.16. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 152.60%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

