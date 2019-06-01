Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Argus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $18.39. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 348540 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $74,966.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 238.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.79 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

