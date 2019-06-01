Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANF. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $74,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.