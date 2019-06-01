$71.33 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce $71.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $74.66 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $80.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $287.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.33 million to $288.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $364.23 million, with estimates ranging from $355.70 million to $372.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,944 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. 956,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,460. The stock has a market cap of $372.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.65. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

