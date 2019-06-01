$61.22 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Inc. (AINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to announce $61.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.90 million. Ashford posted sales of $54.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year sales of $223.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $230.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $242.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashford.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million.

AINC traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $44.52. 6,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford (AINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.