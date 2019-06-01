6,029 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.41. The company had a trading volume of 372,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,120. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $131.15 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/6029-shares-in-invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-technology-etf-ryt-acquired-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.