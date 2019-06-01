$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet (AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will post $4.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Avnet reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $19.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 187,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $8,902,262.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,266,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $373,584.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,871 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Avnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 87,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 583,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,062. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

