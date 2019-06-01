3,792 Shares in First Data Corp (FDC) Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,303,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,270,000 after buying an additional 656,966 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,137,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Data by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Data by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,076,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDC stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.21. First Data Corp has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.15.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of First Data to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.64 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.05 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

In other First Data news, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $507,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,531.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,384 shares of company stock worth $9,835,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

