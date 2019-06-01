$339.93 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post $339.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.60 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $230.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $650,222. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TPI Composites by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TPI Composites by 272.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57,199 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 9.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,924. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.96 million, a P/E ratio of 260.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.