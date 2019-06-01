$280.46 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $280.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.09 million and the lowest is $277.48 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $264.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 52,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,169,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 10,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $257,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,002,297 shares of company stock valued at $94,342,563. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,096.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,784,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after buying an additional 4,384,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,739,000 after buying an additional 3,671,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,822,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,132,000 after buying an additional 3,528,968 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $58,228,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,993,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 2,006,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

