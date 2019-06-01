$221.95 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post $221.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.84 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $254.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.67 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CRUS opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $276,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $76,171.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

