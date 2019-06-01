1World Price Up 21.7% This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. 1World has a market capitalization of $484,795.00 and $11,752.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00387119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.02231372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00160725 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004062 BTC.

1World Profile

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,981,451 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

