1,933 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Acquired by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 21,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.48.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

