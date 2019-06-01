18,878 Shares in MBIA Inc. (MBI) Acquired by BBT Capital Management LLC

BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MBIA by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBI opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.36. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($28.00) million during the quarter. MBIA had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 73.92%.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 12,121 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $129,209.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,790.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

