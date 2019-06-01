187,388 Shares in Pool Co. (POOL) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,913,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

In related news, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 23,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $3,653,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,641,720.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harlan F. Seymour sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,448,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,638.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,580 shares of company stock worth $41,484,785. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $179.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.36 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 79.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

