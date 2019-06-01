18,156 Shares in Nio Inc – (NIO) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.70 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of NIO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

NIO stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

