$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 78.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. 427,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,378. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $65.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,327,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,158 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $15,308,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

