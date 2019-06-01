$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inphi Co. (IPHI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inphi to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $108,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,518.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,341 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 24.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $8,603,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.