$0.31 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 23.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. FIG Partners raised Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 54,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $371.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $26,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1,234.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 76,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

