$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in American Public Education by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 89,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,420. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $464.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

