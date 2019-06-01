-$0.08 EPS Expected for Tyme Technologies Inc (TYME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYME shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Tyme Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,865,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 699,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 699,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 525,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 499,627 shares during the period. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

