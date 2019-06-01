-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.04. Navigator posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Navigator’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Navigator from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 184,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $556.58 million, a PE ratio of -199.40 and a beta of 1.15. Navigator has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

