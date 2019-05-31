Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 218 Shares of FBL Financial Group (FFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the first quarter worth $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.74.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

