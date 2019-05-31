Zscaler (ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZS opened at $72.99 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -235.45 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $67,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,357 shares of company stock valued at $23,287,433. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750,088 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 354,155 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

