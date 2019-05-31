ZIX (ZIXI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. ZIX has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 million. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZIX by 51.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in ZIX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ZIX by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

