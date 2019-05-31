Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes $496,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.06.

In other news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,493,327.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $340.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

