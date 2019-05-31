Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. 889,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,088. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

