ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (ZBK)

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

ZBK opened at $29.09 on Friday. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

In other ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,050 shares of ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $99,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,646.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,733 shares of company stock worth $1,991,430 in the last three months.

