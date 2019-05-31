Zillow Group (Z) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.52, but opened at $41.68. Zillow Group shares last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 2831249 shares.

Specifically, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 690,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $29,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $25,052.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,159 shares of company stock worth $535,360 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,435,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,278,000 after acquiring an additional 152,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,614,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,438,000 after acquiring an additional 386,768 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 29,385.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,279,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261,505 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,403,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,309,000 after acquiring an additional 294,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

