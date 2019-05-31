Zcoin (XZC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $54.63 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00085074 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, QBTC, Cryptopia and TDAX. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,448.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.03117244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.65 or 0.05142237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.01310989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.01103508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00099145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01053487 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00335917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020185 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,606,943 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Indodax, Huobi, Koinex, Coinroom, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, TDAX, Upbit, QBTC, Binance and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.