ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $12.15 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $126,141.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00021457 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.01057491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00334887 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125331 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003443 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 6,705,850 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

