Zacks: LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 9 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,092. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 202,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 103,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,102,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

