Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Roan Resources (ROAN) to “Hold”

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Roan Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ROAN stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Roan Resources has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.68 million.

In other Roan Resources news, insider Tony Maranto purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roan Resources during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

