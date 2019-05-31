Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MeiraGTx (MGTX) to Sell

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of MGTX opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,007,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,348 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.