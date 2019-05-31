Zacks: Brokerages Expect Domtar Corp (UFS) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Domtar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Domtar posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UFS reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of UFS opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Domtar has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,536,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Domtar by 3,483.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 877,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 5,973.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 782,433 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its stake in Domtar by 6,186.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 502,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 494,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,923,000 after purchasing an additional 487,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

