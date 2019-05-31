Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.64 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $192.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $198.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $179.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $809.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.45 million to $814.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $916.03 million, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $930.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $636,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,319,892 shares of company stock worth $802,207,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $5,366,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, ADI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $664,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. 7,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,101. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -990.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.