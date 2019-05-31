Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.64 Million

Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $192.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $198.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $179.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $809.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.45 million to $814.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $916.03 million, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $930.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $636,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,319,892 shares of company stock worth $802,207,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $5,366,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, ADI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $664,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. 7,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,101. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -990.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.