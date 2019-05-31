Zacks: Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (T) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. AT&T reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,691,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,266,000 after acquiring an additional 205,047 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 77.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 123,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,964,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,291,000 after purchasing an additional 311,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 25,125,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,787,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.