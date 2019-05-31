Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post sales of $49.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $50.36 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $51.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $202.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.90 million to $203.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.55 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $208.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIVO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, Director James M. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,170. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $210,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 108.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 23.3% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 72.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 177,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

